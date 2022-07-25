Barça arrive in Dallas - FC Barcelona

DALLAS, Texas — Less than 24 hours after beating Real Madrid in Las Vegas, FC Barcelona landed in Dallas on Sunday following a three-hour flight. On Tuesday, Barça will play its third game on their 2022 summer tour in the United States against Juventus.

Raphinha makes a barnstorming start - FC Barcelona

Adream start for Raphinha in a Barça jersey. The winger from Porto Alegre has scored two goals, two assists, and earned two MOTM awards with FC Barcelona in just 108 minutes. Elite level numbers matched by the new signing's displays on the pitch.

Xavi has asked Barcelona to sign Lionel Messi - SPORT

FC Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has asked president Joan Laporta to look at bringing Lionel Messi back at the end of the new season, in the summer of 2023. The coach, who has an excellent relationship with the Argentine star, is convinced that Messi's return could bring a lot to the club both on an economic level and a sporting one, given that Xavi considers Messi still has many years left in his boots.

Barcelona and Sevilla reach a deal for Jules Kounde - SPORT

FC Barcelona and Sevilla have reached the basis of an agreement for the transfer of Jules Kounde. After Barcelona‘s options to sign the defender grew greatly on Thursday, directors didn’t want the operation to go on forever and presented an offer to Sevilla which they could not refuse.

Robert Lewandowski: I feel like I've been here for months - SPORT

You don’t forget your first time. Less when it happens twice in the same day. Robert Lewandowski debuted for FC Barcelona in Las Vegas and he also played in his first Clasico.

Barcelona reach deal with Jules Kounde for the next four seasons - SPORT

Barcelona are getting ever closer to signing Sevilla centre-back Jules Koundé. The Blaugrana have reached a deal with the French player for four seasons and hope to be able to seal the transfer this coming week.

Manchester United eye Serie A alternative to Frenkie de Jong - Football España

Manchester United could give up in their pursuit of Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong this week. United have been locked in a long running transfer battle to sign the Dutch international since the start of the summer transfer window. However, despite Barcelona’s openness towards potentially selling the 25-year-old, de Jong has constantly stated his determination to stay in Catalonia.

Athletic Club eye Inigo Martinez replacement options - Football España

Athletic Club are keeping their options open amid growing speculation over defensive star Inigo Martinez moving to Barcelona. Reports from Mundo Deportivo claim the Catalans are monitoring the Basque defender as a back up option if they eventually lose out to Chelsea in the race for Jules Kounde.

Xavi tells Memphis Depay his Barcelona role will be reduced in 2022/23 - Football España

Xavi has informed Memphis Depay he will play a reduced role at Barcelona in the 2022/23 season. The Dutch international could be on his way out of the Camp Nou next month as part of a squad revamp from Xavi in Catalonia.