Barcelona privately admit that letting Lionel Messi go was a mistake - report

FC Barcelona has internally admitted that letting Lionel Messi go on a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain was a mistake, in what is seen as a first step towards eventually luring him back next summer, according to an Argentine reporter.

Rumors continue to swirl that Messi could leave PSG next season, once again on a free transfer.

Club president Joan Laporta publicly said he felt he still owed a debt towards Messi. Laporta campaigned on the idea of renewing Messi’s deal, but ultimately said it was not possible due to the club’s financial troubles. The Argentine forward subsequently signed with PSG.

The report says that Barcelona has not yet contacted the player’s inner circle, but that this admission from within the club that they shouldn’t have let him go is a clear signal that there is a hope to lure him back.

Reports also say that manager Xavi, who was a longtime teammate of Messi’s, has spoken to the player recently and is keen on bringing him aboard his project.

The idea would be to sign him in the summer of 2023 and let him play out his last years at the Camp Nou.