Ansu Fati: ‘With work and sacrifice I can get back to who I used to be’

The last two years have been very hard for Ansu Fati. The Barcelona phenom suffered three separate injuries that took away almost two full seasons after a spectacular start to his young career. But after returning at the end of the last campaign and looking healthier and healthier in this preseason, the Prince is gearing up for what could be a special year for him and the team.

And Ansu is feeling closer and closer to his best as the new campaign approaches. Speaking to Catalan media over the weekend, Fati showed confidence that he can return to the player he was before the injuries and revealed he’s no longer playing with fear of getting hurt again, clearing a crucial mental hurdle on the road to full recovery.

Ansu also looked forward to the new season and thinks the team can fight for titles, and says the depth of the squad will provide important competition and keep everyone at their best throughout the year.

“I’m working very hard to [be back at my best] and I have no doubt that with work and sacrifice I can achieve that. Right now I am not at 100%, but I’m very close. “It’s normal that when you return from an injury you play with a lot of caution, but it’s only for the first few minutes of the first few matches. You forget about it soon. Right now I’m playing with no fear. “We are putting together a great team, a very competitive one. The new signings will give us a lot this season. They’re great players who will help us. The team wants to win titles. We know that in the last few years we’ve only on the Copa del Rey, and that at Barça cannot be allowed. We have a very potent forward line and we have a lot of competition. This is very good for the squad and the players, we will not relax. We know that if you don’t work well, you won’t play because there’s another player in your spot. This is good because it will always keep us alert.” Source: TV3 via Mundo Deportivo

Are you looking forward to a fully healthy Ansu Fati this season, Barça fans?