When and where to watch FC Barcelona v Juventus - FC Barcelona

Two down, and two to go on the tour of the United States of America. After Miami then Las Vegas, Barça are heading back east to Dallas, Texas and a 7.30pm kick off local time on Tuesday 26 July. This page will help you work out what time that is where you are in the world.

Optimistic Gavi 'excited by the new signings' - FC Barcelona

Gavi won’t even turn 18 until the day of the Joan Gamper Trophy on August 5, but he’s behaving like a veteran on this US Tour. Speaking from Dallas, the third city that Barça is playing in, he says “I am very happy to be on this tour with the team. I am the first to be excited about this team. I’m looking forward to a nice, happy season.”

First training session in Dallas - FC Barcelona

DALLAS, Texas — FC Barcelona completed its first training session in Dallas on Sunday evening just a few hours after arriving there from Las Vegas. Throngs of Barça supporters cheered the players as they arrived at the team hotel.

Warm-up session at the hotel - FC Barcelona

The FC Barcelona players warmed up on Monday morning at the same Marriott Dallas Uptown where they are staying in the Texan city. It was a gym session for most of the team, who will be heading over to the Cotton Bowl Stadium later in the day to train on the same field where they are set to play a friendly against Italian side Juventus.

Juventus add their name to the list of suitors for Memphis Depay - SPORT

Dutch striker Memphis is awaiting his return from the tour of the United States to sort out his future. Aware that he will have a very tiny role this season, the player is weighing the various offers on his table and will make a decision soon. Juventus is the latest club to join the list of suitors.

Mingueza hopes to continue in Spanish La Liga after his imminent Barça exit - SPORT

Òscar Mingueza is outlining his departure from FC Barcelona. The player understands that he must leave to continue his professional career, and his future could be decided before the team returns from the American tour.

Former Valencia manager Gary Neville lashes out at Barça over their signings - SPORT

Gary Neville has taken a swipe at FC Barcelona on social media. The former Manchester United player has lashed out at the Spanish giants because he believes it immoral that they are signing new players while maintaining debts with some of their contracted players, such as Frenkie de Jong.