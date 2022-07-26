Xavi explains why he’s so involved in Barcelona transfers

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernández has been one of the key pieces in many of the recent signings made by the club since he became the coach last November, and it can be argued that Barça’s biggest transfers of the summer wouldn’t have happened without Xavi’s involvement.

Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha rejected important offers from other teams after several conversations with Xavi, and Jules Koundé is set to snub Chelsea to come to Camp Nou for the very same reason.

The boss spoke to American media on Monday to preview the friendly against Juventus and was asked about why he is so involved in the transfer process, and was very quick to pivot away from himself and gave the credit to the Barça brand and its history.

“I get involved because that’s the way I am, when I do something I give one hundred per cent. Otherwise, I would stay at home. I want them to come here, to enjoy themselves, to make them feel important, to explain the game plan to them, but the Barça tag helps, it’s a magnet for footballers. “The greatness of the club at the global level, its history, and the fact that there is an exciting project also help. Clear communication to the player from the sports management, the president and even the coach in many cases... But I would say that it is Barça. Even after a not-so-good period, it is still Barça and people are excited to play here. There is excitement to get back to the top. That players of the stature of Lewandowski want to come here is a sign of Barça’s success. “We are FC Barcelona, we go to Australia, to the United States, and people are passionate about Barça. And when you see people getting excited, when newcomers like Christensen, Kessie, Raphinha, Lewandowski see that, they see Barça’s greatness.” Source: Diario SPORT

Xavi continues to win the summer and has a much better squad at his disposal compared to last season. The most important job now is to coach these players into becoming a great team that can win titles next season, but it’s undeniable that his name and importance in the history of the game is a major reason why the players are choosing to play for him over other teams and coaches.