Frenkie De Jong has no intention to leave Barcelona or take paycut - report

Frenkie De Jong still has no intention to leave FC Barcelona and join Manchester United, despite an agreement between the clubs on a transfer fee, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The player likes the city, likes the club, likes his current manager, and wants to stay.

Barcelona have said that if he wants to stay, they expect him to take a paycut in order to fit into the club’s salary structure.

Reports have been conflicted about whether De Jong would be willing to do this, but according to Romano, he has no intention of reducing his pay.

Manchester United and Barcelona’s agreement over the transfer is still valid and could go through if De Jong agrees to move. Xavi recently said that he considers the Dutchman a useful player but that he is aware that financial fair play issues are important as well. Joan Laporta has admitted that Barcelona have offers for the player, while continuing to insist De Jong has to reduce his wages if he wants to stay.

Barcelona’s treatment of the situation has been controversial, with some saying that their attempts to lower his salary are unethical.

The club has very little in the way of leverage to make this paycut happen, and if it does happen, it will be entirely voluntarily. His contract is still valid for four more years.

Part of the issue is that De Jong agreed to restructure his contract during the pandemic-induced financial crisis, accepting lower wages at the time in exchange for getting bigger wages later.