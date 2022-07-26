WELCOME TO THE COTTON BOWL!!! One of the most historic venues in all of American sports is the site of a high-profile friendly between Barcelona and Juventus, who continue their preseason tour of the United States. Barça are undefeated in preseason and look to keep the good vibes going while getting the team ready for the new campaign against one of the top sides in Europe. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022 Barcelona Preseason, Match 4

Date/Time: Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 7.30pm local time, 2.30am CET (Barcelona, Wednesday), 1.30pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria, Wednesday), 8.30pm ET, 5.30pm PT (USA), 6am IST (India, Wednesday)

Venue: Cotton Bowl, Dallas, Texas, United States

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM PRESEASON FRIENDLY

How to watch on TV: FS2 (USA), Premier Sports 1 (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sony Six (India), TVE La 1, TV3 (Spain), others

How to watch online: FOX Sports (USA), Premier Player (UK), others

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!