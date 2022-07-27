Pedri and Ronald Araujo rested for Barcelona friendly against Juventus

Barcelona announced on Tuesday night that midfielder Pedri and center-back Ronald Araujo will not be involved in the friendly against Juventus at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, the third match of Barça’s preseason tour of the United States.

Pedri and R. Araujo are not in the squad and are being rested. Ferran is still recovering from his foot wound. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 27, 2022

Araujo and Pedri join Ferran Torres on the list of absences for this one, as Ferran is still recovering from a cut in his foot and won’t be involved until he’s fully healed.

Barça manager Xavi Hernández had already hinted at plenty of rotations for the Juventus game after a long trip from Las Vegas following El Clásico against Real Madrid, which finished just under 68 hours before Tuesday’s kickoff against the Italians.

The Blaugrana have one more friendly in America against the New York Red Bulls on Saturday before returning home to Catalonia to finish off their preparations for the new campaign.