WATCH: Ousmane Dembélé scores two amazing goals for Barcelona against Juventus

Ousmane Dembélé was the start of the show in the first half of Barcelona’s preseason friendly against Juventus in Dallas, Texas. The Frenchman played only 45 minutes, but that was all he needed to put on a show for the Cotton Bowl crowd.

It started in the 34th minute when Dembélé went on a sensational solo run, left both Juan Cuadrado and Alex Sandro for dead and fired home the opener with his right foot.

Juventus equalized a few minutes later through Moise Kean, but Dembélé came to the rescue just 60 seconds after the Juve goal and made it 2-1 with another brilliant solo effort, once again taking Cuadrado and Sandro out to dance and finding the bottom corner with a perfect finish.

The arrival of Raphinha has provided some real competition for Dembélé on the wing, and it seems to have brought the best out of him. If this is what we get from Ousmane on top of what Raphinha has already done, we are in for some fun times as Barça fans.