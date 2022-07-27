Barcelona vs Juventus, Preseason Friendly: Final Score 2-2, Barça remain unbeaten in preseason with fun draw in Texas - Barca Blaugranes

Barcelona remain unbeaten in the 2022 preseason but failed to win their fourth in a row as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Juventus at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Tuesday night. Under extreme temperatures the two teams struggled to play at a high level for most of the evening, but we still had some good moments and four goals in what ended up being a fun night in the Lone Star State.

Lewandowski presentation on 5 August at Spotify Camp Nou - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona's new signing, Robert Lewandoswki, will be officially presented on Friday 5 August from 11.00am CEST at Spotify Camp Nou in an event that will be open to public.

Raphinha: 'I will always give my all to make the Barça fans happy” - FC Barcelona

The Brazilian forward discusses his start with Barça and figures such as Xavi during interviews with the Catalan newspapers, Sport and Mundo Deportivo

Ansu 'not far off 100 per cent' - FC Barcelona

These have been tough times for Ansu Fati, but his injuries woes have finally been put in the past. We got to see some of him in the final games of last season, and he is now enjoying the preseason and looking forward to being able to properly help the team in the 2022/23 season after only playing a bit last time round.

Xavi: ‘We have to be more consistent than last season’ - FC Barcelona

DALLAS, Texas — In his first press conference of the 2022/23 season, Xavi Hernández revealed what he believes is the formula for winning major titles. "We must be more consistent than last season,” he said. “I think we played very good matches at times, but now we have to be more consistent.”

Lewandowski: 'The team has great potential' - FC Barcelona

DALLAS, Texas — Robert Lewandowski has had a whirlwind first week at FC Barcelona. Introduced just six days ago in Miami, he made his debut 72 hours later in the Las Vegas El Clásico, and on Monday afternoon he appeared at his first press conference in Dallas. "If you play for Barça, it's normal to think about winning all the titles,” he said in response to the very first question.

Barcelona will try and please Xavi by bringing Lionel Messi home - SPORT

Joan Laporta said it in an interview with ESPN in the States. “I feel in debt to Lionel Messi,” said the president. The relationship needs to be repaired after his traumatic exit, and the goal is to bring him back next summer.

Barcelona let Memphis Depay know they aren't counting on him - SPORT

Memphis Depay scored a fine goal against Inter Miami but it won’t do his hopes of staying at Barcelona much good. He would like to, but the staff and sports department have let him know they don’t count on him for next season and he should look for an exit.

Jordi Cruyff could be key in convincing Frenkie de Jong to lower his salary - SPORT

If Frenkie de Jong wants to stay at Barcelona, he knows what he has to do - lower his salary. The club have told him so. If he wants to remain at Camp Nou, it’s essential. The sum suggested for him to renounce, per some reports, is 4 million euros net per year.

Xavi wants not only Jules Kounde but also Inigo Martinez - SPORT

Xavi wants to improve Barcelona in defence next season. Jules Kounde is the target. However he has also asked the club for Inigo Martinez. Two tricky deals but ones that could help the team take a leap forward.

A way out is the only option for Barça's discarded players - SPORT

One of many the questions addressed by Xavi Hernandez in his appearance before the match against Juventus in Dallas was the future of the five players ruled out for the tour. Neto, Mingueza, Riqui Puig, Umtiti and Braithwaite are at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper waiting for their respective situations to be resolved.

Xavi confirms his plan for Pablo Torre this season - SPORT

Although he made his debut against Olot and continued in the team against Inter Miami, Pablo Torre did not play a single minute in the Clasico in Las Vegas. Xavi took advantage of the clash with the club's eternal rivals to analyse Barcelona‘s most competitive level.