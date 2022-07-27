Óscar Mingueza close to joining Celta Vigo - report

Óscar Mingueza is negotiating an exit to join Celta Vigo from FC Barcelona, according to the latest rumors.

The young defender has been left out of FC Barcelona’s US preseason tour by Xavi, a move that sends a clear message that he is not in the manager’s plans.

A centerback by nature, Mingueza has also played as a right-back for the Blaugrana. He has been capped once for Spain and is a product of Barcelona’s academy.

He made his debut in 2020 and was a key contributor during Ronald Koeman’s first season in charge. Notably, he scored a goal in El Clásico against Real Madrid. He also won the Copa del Rey, starting in the 4-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in the final.

With the arrivals of Andreas Christensen and Jules Koundé, Mingueza has very few chances of playing for Barcelona next season. Now, it’s up to the player to find a new club that will enable him to prove his doubters wrong and try to make a case for being recalled by Spain ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.