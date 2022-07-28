Barça arrive in New York - FC Barcelona

NEW YORK, New York — Barça arrived in New York on Wednesday afternoon after flying from Dallas. New York is the final stop for the team on the 2022 summer tour in the United States, following sojourns in Miami, Las Vegas, and Dallas. The Catalans landed at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey less than 24 hours after playing to a 2-2 draw with Juventus at the Cotton Bowl.

La Liga President Javier Tebas optimistic about Barcelona's ability to register signings - Football España

Barcelona have had an entertaining and altogether shocking summer, bringing in an array of star signings. In spite of their considerable debt, they may end the transfer window as the biggest spenders.

Neto hoping to seal his move to Napoli this week - SPORT

Barcelona need to lighten their salary load. Xavi wants to resolve the future of the players he left out of the tour of the United States before the team returns to training in Barcelona next week. However the situation is complicated. One player who might leave his Brazilian goalkeeper Neto, who is finalising a switch to Napoli.

Xavi delighted with Miralem Pjanic and considering using him - SPORT

After he played on loan at Besiktas last season, Miralem Pjanic has returned to Barcelona with the aim of convincing his coach Xavi Hernandez that he can stay at Camp Nou and help this season.

Cadena SER: Selling Ter Stegen Barça's alternative if De Jong doesn't leave - SPORT

FC Barcelona urgently need to sell some players, with the current squad being oversized with still more signings to come. Presently it is not possible to register all the players because of FFP regulations. The club wants Frenkie de Jong to leave, because he has one of the highest wages, or take a pay cut.

Barcelona and Frenkie de Jong still in a tough spot with the clock ticking - SPORT

Barcelona want to find a solution for Frenkie De Jong’s case but for now the situation looks very complicated. The player wants to stay at Barcelona despite his ostracism in the preseason at centre back and the club have made it known that if he lowers his salary, that is possible. However, people close to the player are not willing to accept that.

Memphis Depay remains stubborn and does not want to facilitate his departure from Barça - SPORT

Barça have begun to mount pressure on Memphis to leave Barça as soon as possible. Both the club and the striker have some palatable offers on the table, but the Dutchman has not shown much in the way of interest so far.

“I'm going to give everything for Barça,” says Ousmane Dembélé after the draw in Dallas - SPORT

Dembélé looks like a different man since his renewal. In the latter stages of the past season, a great change was already evident, but in this preseason he has been spectacular under Xavi Hernandez, something that he highlights positively.