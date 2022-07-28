Ousmane Dembélé sends passionate message to Barcelona fans

Ousmane Dembélé promises to “give everything for the club” after signing a new two-year deal to stay with Barcelona following a long, sometimes frustrating contract extension journey.

The Frenchman put pen to paper on a contract until 2024 and immediately started putting on a show in the United States tour, with very impressive performances in all three of his appearances so far.

Dembélé really shined on Tuesday’s 2-2 draw against Juventus, and looks sharp and hungry ahead of the new season. There will be fierce competition from new signing Raphinha who has hit the ground running since arriving from Leeds United, but Ousmane is ready to fight for his place.

Dembélé also gives huge credit to his coach, Xavi Hernández, who has shown tremendous confidence in the player even through the toughest moments and has gotten the best out of a supremely talented player. Dembélé wants to repay his boss’ trust and give his all for the club this season.

“I have the confidence of the coach, of the teammates and everyone at Barça. Confidence is very important for the players and I am happy. I’m going to give everything to this club. “The tour is difficult with the heat, with the trip as well, but I think the team has a good feeling and is doing well. I think the team is good, four games into the season and doing very well.” Source: Diario SPORT

The challenge for Dembélé will always be his ability to stay healthy, but as long as he’s fit and feeling confident he will be a major boost to the Blaugrana’s attack all season long.