Franck Kessie: Barcelona feels like a “second family”

Franck Kessie is loving live at Barcelona right now. After arriving on a free transfer from AC Milan and impressing so far in preseason, the Ivorian is already feeling at home at his new club and really enjoys being around his new teammates.

The midfielder spoke to the press after the squad arrived in New York City to continue their preseason tour of the United States, and Kessie says his new squad feels like “a second family” and thinks there are great thing to come for the team this season.

“Everything is going really well, there is a great environment. My teammates have embraced me, it’s like a second family. The training sessions, my relationship with the staff, it’s all going really well. “Barça is a team made to win and the fans always expect more. For me Barça has always been the best team in the world. A lot of signings have beem made and we’ll give our best to help the team. The staff and the teammates will help us integrate quickly. We’ll work hard to achieve great things this season. “Everybody knows Barça’s way of playing, even when I was far away I was following them. It’s one of the best team in the world with a playing identity that won’t change: keeping the ball. Technically all the players in the squad are incredible.” Source: Mundo Deportivo

It’s really good to see Kessie echo the same sentiments as Robert Lewandowski: Barça’s dressing room has been very welcoming to the new signings and everyone seems focused solely on winning. The chemistry seems amazing, and that usually leads to very good things on the pitch.