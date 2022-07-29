Podcast: Barcelona’s levers pay off, what’s the long-term cost?

This week on the Barca Blaugranes podcast, I interview Emile Avanessian. Emile most recently wrote a great piece for Urban Pitch on the bright future of Ansu Fati. He’s also working on a piece about Dani Alves, and I have to say having had an early preview, you’re going to want to read that when it comes out.

This time around we chat about Barcelona’s crazy summer. How things can change so fast in a month in the football world. The club that could barely afford to do anything is now able to sign players left and right. We chat about the many levers and the fun team on the pitch. Who’s the best starting three? We debate, and chat about much more.

Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and more here.