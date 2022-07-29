Barça train in New York - FC Barcelona

NEW YORK, New York — FC Barcelona held yet another workout on American soil, this time in New York, a few hours after landing the Big Apple. The session had everyone available and took place in New Jersey, at the New York Red Bulls training ground. While in New York, Barça will play their fourth and final friendly in the United States on Saturday against the Red Bulls.

When and where to watch New York Red Bulls v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona bring their USA tour to an end in the 'Big Apple' where they will take on the Major League Soccer team, New York Red Bulls. This fourth and final game for Xavi Hernández and the squad at the Red Bull Arena kicks off at 7pm local time (1.00am CEST).

Agreement in principle with Sevilla for the transfer of Kounde - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of Jules Olivier Kounde, awaiting the player passing a medical and the signing of contracts.

Kounde: 'I am very excited to come to such a great club' - FC Barcelona

'I'm here to try to win every title', stated the defender as he gives his first thoughts on arrival in Barcelona

Barça players meet Brooklyn Nets - FC Barcelona

BROOKLYN, New York — It was a morning of basketball for seven Barça players. Eric Garcia, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Nico, Gavi, Pedri and Ferran Torres were at the Brooklyn Nets Training Center on Thursday to meet several NBA players and shoot some hoops on the other side of the river.

How much money have FC Barcelona spent this summer? - SPORT

Barça are officially the club who have spent the most money in this transfer window. Jules Koundé’s arrival, for €50 million +10m in variables, has taken the Blaugrana to the first position in the rankings. They signed Frank Kessie and Andreas Christensen for free. Those were the first moves they made, before some more costly ones.

The numbers behind Jules Kounde's move to Barcelona - SPORT

It is official Jules Koundé is a new Barcelona player. The French defender, 23 years old, who arrives from Sevilla, will sign on until 2027.

Barcelona's new solution to try and solve the Frenkie de Jong problem - SPORT

Barcelona are looking at various options to resolve their salary issues. Regarding Frenkie De Jong, his salary rises this season and will contravene the new limits set by the club, so they are looking at various different plans.

Bayern Munich get revenge on Barça by making official Aznou switch - SPORT

Bayern Munich published the news on Thursday that left-back Adam Aznou, coming from Barcelona's La Masia academy, will play for the Germans' youth team next season, with the option of a professional contract after that.

With Koundé in the bag, Barça begin the final offensive for Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso - SPORT

It has been an intense few days with Koundé's transfer, though Barça have remained confident throughout the player had his eyes set oh the club. His will is the key not only to sealing a deal but also to preventing Seville from closing a deal with other clubs, like Chelsea.

Carles Puyol defends his former teammate Gerard Pique with a heartfelt message - SPORT

Over the last few days, various stories have come out about Gerard Piqué, unrelated to his performance as a player for Barcelona. However, we can’t forget that the defender and captain of the club is a great professional - according to his former teammate Carles Puyol, in a heartfelt message.