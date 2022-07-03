Xavi gives ‘green light’ to Memphis Depay sale - report

Barcelona coach Xavi has reportedly given the club the green light to sell Memphis Depay this summer if a decent offer arrives.

The Dutchman ended his first season at Barca as the team’s joint top scorer but is not in Xavi’s plans for the future, according to Diario AS.

Barca informed Memphis’s agents of the situation earlier this week in a meeting at the club and will let him leave for a fee of around €25 million.

Xavi’s seems willing to do without Memphis because he is hoping to have Raphinha in his squad next season and potentially even Ousmane Dembele too.

Barca also have Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati as wide options, while Ez Abde and Alex Collado may also get chances in the first team if they can impress Xavi.

Memphis took to social media this week with a fairly cryptic post which AS reckon is because he’s “hurting” about the decision taken by the club.

The Dutchman is still expected back for pre-season and could even make the club’s US tour, but the decision that his time at the club is up has been taken and “there is no turning back.”