Barcelona confirm when Christensen and Kessie deals will be announced

Barcelona are set to announce the signings of free agents Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen next week.

President Joan Laporta offered an update on both players who have already signed their contracts at the club and undergone medicals.

“We will present Kessié on Wednesday and Christensen on Thursday,” explained Laporta.

Barcelona are due to start pre-season on Monday but it looks like Kessie and Christensen will join in the following week when the team’s internationals are also due back.

Christensen has already said goodbye to Chelsea this week with a post on social media.

The defender also spoke about his move to Barcelona recently while on international duty with Denmark back in June.

“It is one of the biggest clubs in Europe,” he said. “I think it is for everyone - whether they have had their problems or not, it is still one of the biggest clubs for a player to get to.”

Meanwhile, Kessie arrives after helping AC Milan end their 11-year wait for a Serie A title, playing 36 times and scoring 6 goals. The Ivorian was also voted Serie A’s beat African player.