Fourteen from FC Barcelona at Euro 2022 - FC Barcelona

The UEFA Women's Euro 2022 gets going in England this coming July 6, with a record participation from FC Barcelona players. With 14 players, it is the second most represented club at the tournament, only surpassed by Juventus.

Barcelona believe Ousmane Dembele will agree to deal - SPORT

Optimism. That’s what Barcelona are feeling over Ousmane Dembele, despite the Frenchman’s contract running out on June 30. The club believe that Dembele and his camp will accept the offer they have put on his table.

An exotic option for Miralem Pjanic as he returns to Barça - SPORT

Miralem Pjanic’s future is still unknown. His loan at Besiktas is over, the Turkish side have decided they don’t want to keep the Bosnian, so he needs to find a new club. Barcelona aren’t counting on him for next season and are looking for a new home for him on the market.

Man United don't want the same thing to happen with De Jong as Cesc Fabregas - SPORT

Manchester United don’t want to miss out on Frenkie de Jong, like they did on Cesc Fabregas in 2013. The player was not a key figure at Barcelona at the time and United pressed to sign him, but eventually, Cesc stayed to try and fight for his place.

Koulibaly offered to Barcelona for just 20 million euros - SPORT

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly has been offered to Barcelona for close to 20 million euros by his agent Fali Ramadani, per journalist Giacomo Iacobellis.

Marcos Alonso very close to a Barcelona switch - SPORT

Marcos Alonso could be Barcelona’s next signing after Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen. Barca and Chelsea are close to a deal for the Spanish left-back after coach Thomas Tuchel accepted his departure.