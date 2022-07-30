FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC reach agreement on Jules Kounde transfer - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of Jules Olivier Kounde. The player will be signing a contract with the Catalan club for the next five seasons. The buyout clause has been set at one billion euros (€1,000,000,000).

10 things to know about Jules Kounde - FC Barcelona

Barça's new signing is the fifth player to transfer from Sevilla in the past decade

Xavi: 'Kounde will give us a lot' - FC Barcelona

HARRISON, New Jersey — FC Barcelona's tour of the United States is in the final stretch. The team will face the NY Red Bulls this Saturday in its fourth and final tangle on American soil. In the buildup to this match, however, the protagonist not been the game, but instead Jules Kounde.

Training resumes in New York - FC Barcelona

Training in New York resumed this Friday. After enjoying a day’s rest, the players hard at it once again for an early session at the training ground of the NY Red Bulls, the team Barça will be meeting on Saturday in the fourth and final game of their American tour.

Julian Nagelsmann responds to Joan Laporta and clarifies his opinion on Barça - SPORT

Julian Nagelsmann continues to make headlines but not for any on-field reasons. A few days ago, the Bayern Munich coach made some statements in which he attacked Barça, questioning where they get so much money to sign the players they have bought so far.

Bernardo Silva rumours heating up again with claims that Barça have rekindled their interest in the Manchester City midfield engine - SPORT

FC Barcelona are back in for Bernardo Silva, since Manchester City, who had previously closed all doors for his transfer, have changed their stance and are now open to offers. The skyblues have shown interest in Lucas Paqueta of Olympique Lyon. The 24-year-old Brazilian has flourished this year in France and Pep would like to count on his services.

Mateu Alemany's plan to close the signing of César Azpilicueta from Chelsea - SPORT

With the signing of Jules Koundé now closed announced, FC Barcelona's sporting management is now focusing all their efforts on reinforcing the squad with fullbacks. Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruyff have drafted a strategy to sign César Azpilicueta.

Memphis Depay's confession to the Barça locker room - SPORT

Memphis Depay finds himself staring at the exit door at FC Barcelona. After the signings of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha and the renewal of Ousmane Dembélé, adding to the existing roster of strikers including Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the Dutchman has virtually no chance of regular playtime.

Laporta offers a new update on De Jong's situation and his future - SPORT

Joan Laporta has updated the 'Frenkie case' in his statements after the event organized by UNHCR in the middle of New York's Fifth Avenue. The Barça head has held his stance in making it very clear to the Dutch midfielder that, if he wants to stay, he will have to accept a sizeable salary reduction.

“I believe we will make Messi's retirement at Barça a reality,” says Joan Laporta - SPORT

The second day of the FC Barcelona expedition in New York, the last stop of the U.S. tour, has been very busy. The club have stepped up participation in promotional events at the Big Apple, with Spotify, Nike and UNHCR. After dinner at Rockefeller Center, Joan Laporta reviewed the club's current affairs and activities.