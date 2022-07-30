Ferran Torres still a doubt for Barcelona’s friendly against New York Red Bulls

Barcelona conclude their summer tour of the United States with one last preseason friendly against New York Red Bulls on Saturday night, and they might still be missing one of their star forwards.

Ferran Torres, who is yet to play in this preseason due to a wound in his right foot, remains a doubt and might miss out once again. The Spaniard reported back with a cut in the area of the foot he uses to strike the ball, so the medical staff has been very careful in treating the injury so it doesn’t become a bigger problem.

Xavi Hernández didn’t seem too optimistic about Ferran’s chances of playing Saturday, but it seems as though he could join training once the squad returns to Catalonia on Monday and be ready to play at least a few minutes in the Joan Gamper Trophy against Pumas on August 7.

Torres is reportedly desperate to play as soon as possible as he knows the competition for minutes up front will be fierce with the arrivals of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, the return of Ousmane Dembélé and a fully fit Ansu Fati, but it looks as though Ferran will have to wait a little bit more.