Barcelona legend Carles Puyol sends passionate message in support of Gerard Piqué

Barcelona’s eternal captain Carles Puyol took to social media this week to send a heartfelt, passionate message of support for his former teammate Gerard Piqué.

Piqué has had a tough summer on and off the pitch, and hasn’t been picked as a starter for any of the preseason games so far amid reports that he was told by coach Xavi Hernández that he will have a diminished role this season.

But Puyol still believes in Piqué, and wrote a strong post on Instagram showing his support for Geri.

“I’ve had the luck of sharing the dressing room with many players, and Gerard is without a doubt one of the most competitive. Last year in my opinion, Piqué was one of the best and played many games while injured, forcing himself through them to help the team. If he is 100% next season, there are few center-backs in the world that can give his level of performance. The team is getting stronger and that competition means everyone has to give the best version of themselves. That’s something very positive for the team. Visca el Barça!“

Piqué will have to work very hard to live up to Puyol’s words, with the arrivals of Jules Koundé and Andreas Christensen providing a lot of competition at the center-back spot. But if Geri can find a way to be at his best, Barça will have a lot of depth at the back for what is certainly going to be a long season.

I’m not the biggest of Piqué fans these days, but I’ll never root against a Barça player as long as they wear a Blaugrana shirt. Especially when they’re legends. So go kill it, President!