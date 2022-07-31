WATCH: Raphinha, Ousmane Dembélé combine for beautiful Barcelona goal against New York Red Bulls

Barcelona played an excellent first half and created a whole lot of chances in their preseason friendly against the New York Red Bulls on Saturday, but it took them 40 minutes to finally get a goal.

But the opener finally came in brilliant fashion with a well-constructed counter-attack and a gorgeous combination between Raphinha and Ousmane Dembélé, who played a beautiful one-two with each other before the Frenchman found the back of the net with a powerful finish.

Something tells me this isn’t the last time we’ll see these two combine for a goal this season. And Barça’s attack looks very, very promising.