Barça beat Red Bulls, 2-0 - FC Barcelona

HARRISON, New Jersey — Ousmane Dembélé and Memphis Depay scored on each side of halftime to lead FC Barcelona to a 2-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls. The win, which came in Barça’s final game on US soil during their 2022 summer tour, gave the Catalans their third triumph since arriving in Miami two weeks ago. Barça began the tour with a 6-0 victory over Inter Miami, then beat arch rivals Real Madrid, 1-0, in Las Vegas before drawing 2-2 with Juventus in Dallas.

Agreement in principle for transfer of Óscar Mingueza to Celta - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and Real Club Celta de Vigo have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of Óscar Mingueza, pending a medical check and the signature of the corresponding contracts.

Olympiakos could be the new home of Samuel Umtiti - SPORT

Barcelona and Samuel Umtiti are looking at a new potential destination for the French defender. According to ESPN, some Olympiacos operatives will travel to Barcelona on Monday to try and secure a loan deal for Umtiti.

Key meeting over Inigo Martinez's future - SPORT

Jules Kounde’s arrival at Barcelona doesn’t mean the hunting for players is over, even in defence. As SPORT have reported, the club are interested in Inigo Martinez. However he will have to wait a year before joining; Barcelona have asked him to come on a free at the end of his contract with Athletic Club in 2023.

Barcelona won't have trouble registering players - finance expert - SPORT

The economist Ivan Cabeza, an expert on Barcelona’s finances, is sure that when the window closes, the club will have registered “all the players they have signed because now they are in a normal situation”. They no longer have to invest only one euro for every three that are saved.

Maximum pressure from Barça to sign Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso - SPORT

Barcelona want to bring in Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta from Chelsea this week to stop them starting the season wit the London side. The deal is close but the main problem is Thomas Tuchel’s side are having trouble in the transfer marker to replace them. They need to bring in players.

Miralem Pjanic's salary could condemn him to Barça departure - SPORT

Miralem Pjanic is one of the players that has most surprised Xavi in preseason. The coach believes the Bosnian could be worth a place in the squad next season, but his high salary means the club would prefer to get him off the books.