Xavi gives his verdict on Barcelona’s win over New York Red Bulls

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernández spoke to the press after his team concluded the United States preseason tour with a commanding 2-0 win over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night in New Jersey.

Ousmane Dembélé and Memphis Depay provided the goals on a night when Barça dominated most of the game and could have easily scored six or seven, and the new signings continue to adapt well ahead of the new season.

Xavi gave his verdict on the game, the US tour as a whole and how well Ousmane Dembélé is playing since signing a new contract.

“We’ve faced different styles of play [in the US tour]. Tonight it was about man-to-man marking, and we understood it better in the second half. The game was intense, they defended man-to-man, we created many chances but we didn’t finish them. It was not a game for elaborate passing, there were no spaces, it was about breaking the lines and shooting quickly. “Overall I’m very happy with what we’ve done [in this tour]. We’ve worked well, with good pace and attitude. The worst part was the heat in Las Vegas! “I have a lot of confidence [in Ousmane Dembélé] and he knows it. He’s been a difference maker since I’ve been here, we want him to make a difference in every game.” Source: Mundo Deportivo

Do you agree with Xavi’s take on the win and Dembélé’s form, Barça fans?