Xavi not worried about Robert Lewandowski’s slow start at Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski has played three games in preseason so far since joining Barcelona and hasn’t found the back of net yet, despite several attempts and really good chances. That was especially evident on Saturday’s friendly against the New York Red Bulls, with the Pole very hungry to score, missing a few golden chances and looking visibly frustrated as a result.

But his boss is not worried. Speaking to the press after the game, Xavi Hernández was asked about Lewandowski’s slow start and the many misses and made it clear he is very confident in the player’s ability to find the back of the net.

According to Xavi, the most important thing is creating those chances. Lewandowski and his teammates are certainly having doing that, so the coach knows the goals will eventually come.

“In training they all go in, but they didn’t tonight. I am convinced they will go in, I believe in him. It happened to Luis Suárez [when he arrived], it happened to Ferran Torres last season. He will have the chances to score, as he did tonight. That’s the positive thing.” Xavi Hernández | Source: Mundo Deportivo

Xavi is right. There’s absolutely no reason to be concerned about Lewandowski having watched just how good his movement and positioning are in addition to how well the likes of Raphinha, Ousmane Dembélé and Ansu Fati have played around him.

For those who didn’t follow him closely at Bayern Munich, Lewandowski really is the best all-around striker in the world not just because of his finishing ability but because he’s amazing at being in the best positions to score.

He’s also shown in a very short time the ability to combine with his teammates, which is crucial for any player in the Blaugrana’s system. If there were any concerns at all about him being just a big man with a questionable first touch who needs everything created for him, those are already a thing of the past.

The goals will come. Soon. Plenty of them. No reason to worry.