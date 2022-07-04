A decade of Jordi Alba at FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

It was on 5 July 2012 that the Camp Nou welcomed home a left back charged with the mission of replacing Eric Abidal at left back. He had been part of the Barça youth system but left on a journey that would take him to Valencia via Tarragona before returning at the age of 23.

Gavi will sign his contract renewal when he's back from holiday - SPORT

The renewal is on track. After various meetings, comings and goings, pushes and pulls, Gavi will sign a new contract with Barcelona. The agreement between both sides is there and he will stay at the club until 2026.

Xavi encourages six players to find their future elsewhere - SPORT

Xavi wants to work with players whom he believes in this season. Pre-season begins on July 4. Five or six names are yet to arrive, depending on what the club can do in the transfer window. There’s also a series of players whom Xavi thinks should leave.

Sevilla will not sell Jules Kounde to Barça for only 45 millions - SPORT

Sevilla are not making things easy for Jules Kounde. According to Estadio Deportivo, the Andalusian side are making it clear to Barcelona that 45 million euros is totally insufficient for the French defender.

Rennes admit interest in Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti - SPORT

This summer it seems like Samuel Umtiti will leave Barcelona. We’re yet to find out the exact formula, but it seems most likely that it will be a loan deal with an option to buy. He has a contract until 2026 at Barcelona, a deal he took this year to help get Ferran Torres registered.

The two reasons De Jong could prefer Chelsea to Manchester United - SPORT

On Saturday, Barcelona president Joan Laporta turned the situation surrounding Frenkie de Jong's future upside down. Just when there was the most noise about the midfielder leaving, Laporta said he will do all he can to keep him at the club.

Man City's Bernardo Silva has said 'yes' to Barça transfer this summer - SPORT

Barcelona know it won't be easy, that they will have to do a lot of work to convince Manchester City, but Bernardo Silva is a target. Silva has taken the first step, too. He has made it clear to his agent, Jorge Mendes, that he wants to play at Camp Nou next season.