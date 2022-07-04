Riqui Puig and Neto join Barcelona for start of pre-season

Barcelona players were back at the Ciutat Esportiva on Monday morning for the first day of pre-season with the Catalan giants after the summer break.

The players are due back for routine medical checks and will then undergo their first training session ahead of the new campaign in the evening.

Riqui Puig and Neto seemed to be the two surprises of the morning. The duo had reportedly been told they needn’t turn up for pre-season but arrived anyway. However, there was no sign of Clement Lenglet, Oscar Mingueza, or Samuel Umtiti.

#FCB



Riqui Puig acudió también a la Ciutat Esportiva



¿Qué pasará con el canterano? ¿Seguirá o no?



@VALENRICH pic.twitter.com/Zimc28FZAA — Diario SPORT (@sport) July 4, 2022

Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen was also back after opting to take a good rest over the summer and not feature for Germany in the Nations League an

Fit-again Ansu Fati, Pedri, Nico Gonzalez and Sergi Roberto were also spotted turning up for work along with youngsters Arnau Tenas and Ez Abde.

Returning loanees Inaki Pena, Álex Collado, Miralem Pjanic, and Francisco Trincao were also back along with Gerard Pique, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Sergino Dest

New signing Pablo Torre was also spotted making his way into work.

#FCB



Pablo Torre, otro de los protagonistas del día



¿Te gusta su fichaje? ¿Convencerá a Xavi en la pretemporada?



@VALENRICH pic.twitter.com/i0SXA11DYi — Diario SPORT (@sport) July 4, 2022

Barcelona have scheduled eight training sessions this week, including double sessions on Tuesday and Thursday. Sunday will be a day off before the club’s internationals are due back on July 11.

Xavi’s team play a first pre-season friendly against Olot on July 13 and will then head off for their pre-season tour of the United States three days later.