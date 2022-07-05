Preseason begins with medical checks - FC Barcelona

The 2022/23 preseason is officially under way! On Monday morning, Xavi Hernández and his team were back at FC Barcelona for their routine medicals following the summer break.

First training session of the preseason - FC Barcelona

Having taken their routine medicals in the morning, the players then got straight down to work in the early evening with their first training session of the new season on the Tito Vilanova field at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper.

FC Barcelona presents new 2022/23 training kits - FC Barcelona

Men's team gets to wear the new shirts at the first workout of the new season. Women also to wear the new design that is now on sale via the club's e-commerce channels, Barça Stores and other usual outlets

FC Barcelona sign Franck Kessie - FC Barcelona

The player arrives as a free agent after a spell with AC Milan, will sign a contract until 30 June 2026 and has a buy out clause of 500 million euros

10 things to know about Franck Kessie - FC Barcelona

The midfielder is the second Ivorian to play for FC Barcelona, the first (Touré Yaya) being one of his biggest heroes and role models

Christensen, second signing for FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and Andreas Bødtker Christensen have reached an agreement for the player to join the Club after his contract with Chelsea FC came to an end. The player will sign a contract until 30 June 2026 and his buy out clause will be set at 500 million euros.