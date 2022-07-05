Barcelona not interested in Cristiano Ronaldo - report

Despite earlier reports suggesting FC Barcelona are interested in Cristiano Ronaldo, the latest rumors say the Catalan club is only interested in Robert Lewandowski.

Ronaldo has made headlines by reportedly trying to force a move out of Manchester United. This after he was able to force his exit out of Juventus last summer.

Several clubs have been linked with the Portuguese star, but the most unexpected may have been Barcelona. Diario AS reported his agent, Jorge Mendes, had been discussing the move with Barcelona president Joan Laporta.

Some speculated that Ronaldo and Mendes were trying to pull off a trick they had allegedly done in the past. Ronaldo had not interested Manchester United last summer, but towards the end of the window, rumors started floating that the forward was ready to join their rivals, Manchester City, instead. City never agreed a fee, although the player was indeed open to the move. This would’ve been embarrassing for United, and they stepped in, matched Juventus’s asking price, and signed him.

Could Ronaldo do the same by trying to join Barcelona? Could he drum up interest from Real Madrid?

Regardless, most recent reports have been emphatic that there’s nothing there.

Barcelona journalist Gerard Romero said on his stream there is nothing to the story. And a reporter from Mediaset, David Bernabeu Reverter, put it bluntly: “For the peace of mind of Barcelona fans, listen to me: zero possibility that CR will play for Barça. Impossible. Not a single chance.”

Para tranquilidad del barcelonismo, hacedme caso: Cero posibilidades de q CR juegue en el Barça. Imposible. Ni una sola opción. Lewa, innegociable. La intermediación por Kounde y el caso Bernardo Silva, los asuntos hoy en la cumbre Laporta-Mendes. @DeportesCuatro @telecincoes — David Bernabeu Reverter (@DBR8) July 4, 2022

Instead, Barcelona’s only option to reinforce the striker position is Bayern Munich star Lewandowski. In fact, the meeting between Mendes and Laporta was apparently about two other players: Jules Koundé (Sevilla) and Bernardo Silva (Manchester City).