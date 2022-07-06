Estimated prices for Lewandowski, Koundé, and Bernardo Silva revealed

FC Barcelona is negotiating for three transfer targets in addition to the arrival of Raphinha, which seems the most advanced. They are: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Jules Koundé (Sevilla), and Bernardo Silva (Manchester City.)

Now, thanks to the newest information from Gerard Romero, we have an idea of what Barcelona expects to pay for the trio, as well as an update into the current situation of each one.

First, let’s talk about Lewandowski. The striker has agreed personal terms with Barcelona and is convinced of the move. The question is whether Bayern Munich will accept the sale. The Catalans think he will cost around 50 million euro.

Next, Koundé. Once again, personal terms are agreed. Barcelona expect to pay between 55 and 60 million for him, although that could be lowered if Barcelona exchanges some players going the other way.

And lastly, Silva. This transfer seems the least likely. First, the club has to convince Manchester City’s decision makers, Txiki Begiristain and Pep Guardiola, of the deal. The Catalans expect to pay between 65 and 70 million, plus a few more in bonuses.

The report also says that Raphinha’s announcement is imminent as Barcelona and Leeds United have agreed terms.