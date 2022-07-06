Second day at the Ciutat Esportiva - FC Barcelona

Work goes on at the Ciutat Esportiva. Tuesday saw Xavi and the squad back on the training ground for two sessions. They were joined for the workouts by Arnau Casas, Alex Valle and Fabio Blanco from Barça Atlètic.

Kessie arrives in Barcelona - FC Barcelona

Franck Yannick Kessie is in Barcelona. The new Barça star, who is arriving as a free agent from AC Milan, touched down at El Prat airport on Tuesday morning and said his first words to the club’s official media.

Pumas and Montpellier to face FC Barcelona men’s and women’s teams in the Joan Gamper Trophy - FC Barcelona

The game for Xavi Hernández’s side will be at Spotify Camp Nou on 7 August at 8pm CEST and Jonatan Giráldez’s team will play on Tuesday 23 at 8pm CEST at the Estadi Johan Cruyff

Gerard Pique still doesn't have the green light to return - SPORT

Gerard Pique’s return to training will come soon, but not imminently. The Barcelona defender has some muscular problems because of the thigh injury he suffered last season. They have stopped him from joining the group as of yet. AS say that Pique is working in the gym to get as fit as he can and may rejoin his teammates next week.

Frenkie de Jong's huge contract details revealed - SPORT

Frenkie de Jong’s future is in the air still. The midfielder’s exit is slow cooking and Manchester United want to bring him to Old Trafford, while Chelsea are also interested. His departure from Barcelona could be understood from a sporting reason, but economic reasons are even more crucial.

Bayern could interfere in Jules Kounde's move to Barcelona - SPORT

Bayern could become an unexpected guest in the soap opera over Jules Koundé. The German club wants to strengthen their defence with a top-level central defender and are sounding out the possibility of signing De Ligt (at Juventus) or Koundé.

Bayern Munich looking into punishments if Lewandowski does not show up - SPORT

Bayern Munich are preparing for various situations when it comes to Robert Lewandowski. The player is on holiday in Mallorca but his July 12th return date is drawing nearer, when he has to link up with Bayern in preseason. With the club not listening to Barcelona’s offers, he will have to do so.

Martin Braithwaite won't be released as Barça push him to move - SPORT

Martin Braithwaite is one of the players most reluctant to leave Barcelona, even though Xavi Hernandez has no need for them. The Danish forward is determined to play at Camp Nou, which is the biggest opportunity in his sporting career, and he doesn’t care about the money he could lose elsewhere.

Barcelona and Tottenham strike agreement for Lenglet loan deal - SPORT

Clement Lenglet's departure from Barcelona is imminent. The central defender will leave the club on loan for English side Tottenham Hotpur.

Barcelona monumentally angry over Alexia Putellas injury - SPORT

Alexia Putellas’ injury has been taken badly by the Spanish national team, but also by FC Barcelona. In the latter case sadness has been accompanied by a monumental rage because it’s not the first time a Barcelona player has been seriously injured on international duty and they don’t think it’s just chance.