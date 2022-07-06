 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Podcast: Barcelona transfer special: Lewy, Kessie and silly Ronaldo rumors

Chatting with Nick Batlle

By Josh Suttr
Real Madrid CF v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Today on the Barca Blaugranes podcast, I’m joined by Nick Batlle to chat about Barcelona. We discuss the hilarious rumors floating around the internet in regards to Barcelona. Before discussing actual signings taking place that could bring Barca up a notch this upcoming season and chatting about the correct priorities for the summer. Finally, we get a recap of Nick FC and the regular season that was for the club.

