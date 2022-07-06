Podcast: Barcelona transfer special: Lewy, Kessie and silly Ronaldo rumors

Today on the Barca Blaugranes podcast, I’m joined by Nick Batlle to chat about Barcelona. We discuss the hilarious rumors floating around the internet in regards to Barcelona. Before discussing actual signings taking place that could bring Barca up a notch this upcoming season and chatting about the correct priorities for the summer. Finally, we get a recap of Nick FC and the regular season that was for the club.

You can check out the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and more here.