Alexia Putellas sends emotional message following knee injury

Alexia Putellas received the awful news that she is out indefinitely and will miss the Women’s Euros and the start of Barcelona Femení’s season due to a torn ACL in her left knee.

The Barça captain and reigning Ballon d’Or winnner took to social media on Wednesday to share her feelings about a brutal moment in her career and wrote a beautiful message about remaining positive and vowed to be back to her best.

“I don’t know how to begin writing these lines. I look at that photo and see how quickly everything can change with one step or one second, but the first thing that this situation has made clear is the real and pure love I have for this sport. I could blame it and ask myself why now, one day before the start of the Euros, something I have desired and worked for all this time, but I can’t do it. I feel I have been privileged for a long time. I am just grateful for the daily happiness that so many people have a hard time achieving. I’ve realized this a long time ago and I can say I’ve enjoyed the entire road until today. “Now a new stage begins. I have never gone more than five days without touching a ball, training or competing. It was and is my passion and this process will be a challenge, but I trust I’ll recover, return to the road and finish what I started. “Undoubtedly I will be just another fan for a while and will live, scream and cheer every moment from the stands. To my teammates, I am with you and trust you completely. I know what you are capable of doing every day and how powerful you are. “I thank you for all of the messages and the gifts I received. Many thanks from the bottom of my heart. “See you soon.” Source: Instagram | alexiaputellas

Barça legend and men’s first team manager Xavi Hernández also sent a heartfelt message, sharing a picture of a young Alexia along with a beautiful caption.

“Here I am with the best player in the world! She will prove to us all that she is a champion! A lot of strength @alexiaputellas!! You will come back stronger” Source: Instagram | xavi

We love you, Queen. You’ll be back to dominating the world in no time.