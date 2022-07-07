Kessie: 'Few players could say no to the greatest club in the world' - FC Barcelona

Franck Yannick Kessie is officially an FC Barcelona player! The Ivorian midfielder was presented this Wednesday at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper training ground in the company of president Joan Laporta and director of football Mateu Alemany.

Mateu Alemany: 'Gavi will continue at Barça' - FC Barcelona

The director of football explains there is an agreement with the player but a contract of longer than three years cannot be signed until he is 18 years old

Christensen arrives in Barcelona - FC Barcelona

Following Kessie's unveiling, Andreas Christensen has now landed at El Prat airport and is ready to experience his first few hours as an FC Barcelona player. The 26-year-old central defender comes with vast experience and on a free transfer from Chelsea, after his signing for FC Barcelona was confirmed on Monday.

Pedri asks for the No 8 shirt at Barcelona - SPORT

Pedri has now asked Barcelona to change to the No 8 shirt. It’s been known that he would like it - his website is even PedriGonzalez8.es, and he will wear that shirt next season after Dani Alves left, freeing it up.

Joan Laporta: The signings have been agreed, we're waiting for more leverage - SPORT

President Joan Laporta spoke on Wednesday at the presentation of Franck Kessie, along with sporting director Mateu Alemany. He was delighted to welcome in the midfielder and he also said that more signings have agreed to come but the deals cannot be done until the club activates their second financial lever to get back into La Liga’s FFP rules where you can spend what you bring in.

Barcelona return to the battle for Robert Lewandowski - SPORT

Barcelona are sure that this summer they will sign Robert Lewandowski and the player wants to come. The third party, Bayern Munich, don’t agree. Negotiations are ongoing.