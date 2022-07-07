Chelsea ‘very interested’ in Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong - report

Frenkie de Jong’s future at Barcelona remains uncertain with rumors on Thursday suggesting Chelsea are “very interested” in the Dutchman.

Relevo are reporting the Blues are super keen, while Diario Sport also reckon Thomas Tuchel’s side could beat Manchester United to the midfielder.

Barca are thought to be willing to sell De Jong if the price is right, about €80m should do it, and Chelsea could offer €60m plus Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta.

We know that De Jong does not want to leave, particularly to a Manchester United side that’s enduring a tough time, but Chelsea may well be a more attractive destination.

The Blues can offer Champions League football and will also be expected to compete for the Premier League and the domestic cups in England next season.

Tuchel’s side also appear to be rebuilding this summer. Romelu Lukaku, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have already left, while Raheem Sterling is expected to sign from Manchester City.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta said yesterday that the club will only sell De Jong if they have to but the rumor mill seems convinced that Catalans would be happy to offload the midfielder as long as Bernardo Silva can replace him.

De Jong is due back at the Ciutat Esportiva next week to start pre-season but it’s still not clear if he will be part of the Barcelona squad next season.