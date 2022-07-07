Lenglet’s Tottenham loan won’t include purchase option - report

Clément Lenglet leaving Barcelona has been something that’s been rumored for what seems like years at this point. The end result for this go around appears to be a move to Tottenham on a single-year loan. Fabrizio Romano had all the details this morning.

“Tottenham are set to sign Clément Lenglet from Barcelona, here we go! Loan deal agreed, valid until June 2023 - Lenglet already accepted last week, personal terms agreed #THFC Clubs still in contact on final details - there’s no option to buy clause included, as of now.” “No buy option clause included; Officially he’ll be back at Barça in June 2023, as things stand; Tottenham will pay a loan fee and part of the salary; Conte already called Lenglet.” Romano | Source

The most annoying part is that he’s going to be back at Barca next summer and we’ll have a whole summer more of rumors with the lad. We can just hope he finds some form under Conte and they make things permanent.