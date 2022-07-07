Sergiño Dest’s agents deny reports linking him to Chelsea move - report

FC Barcelona right-back Sergiño Dest is being linked with move to Chelsea FC as decision makers from both clubs are meeting over possible swaps and transfers.

Several reports have said that Dest, alongside César Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso, and Frenkie de Jong, are the subject of meetings as Todd Boehly, the co-owner and chair of Chelsea, has flown into Barcelona to discuss deals.

However, the latest rumors say that the defender’s agents have stated that the player’s name was not the subject of the meetings between the Catalans and the London club.

Chelsea could be light in defense if players keep leaving, particularly to Barcelona. Andreas Christensen, a centerback, has already move to the Camp Nou, and now Azpilicueta and Alonso, two fullbacks, could follow.

It would make some sense, then, for Chelsea to be interested in the US international. And while it’s not the first time Dest has been linked with a move away from Catalonia, the defender has always seemed committed to staying. It looks like things aren’t likely to change - at least at the moment.