Double training session complete - FC Barcelona

Xavi Hernández is keeping his team very busy in the first week back at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper. There are training sessions aplenty on the Tito Vilanova field, and after an early morning workout on Wednesday, the players came back for a second session at 7.00pm CEST this evening.

Childhood dream comes true for Christensen - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona has a new centre back, and now it really is official. Andreas Christensen was presented today in the company of president Joan Laporta and the director of the international area, Jordi Cruyff.

Chelsea owner in Barcelona for talks on Azpilicueta, Alonso and De Jong - SPORT

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly arrived in Barcelona on Thursday to meet with the Catalan club. Boehly headed straight for the restaurant Via Veneto, with the transfers of Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso, both wanted by Barça, both on the table.

Todibo the ace up Barcelona's sleeve in negotiations for Kounde - SPORT

FC Barcelona have an ace up their sleeve in negotiations for the Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. It comes in the form of Jean-Clair Todibo, who currently plays for Nice, who he signed for from Barça.

Jordi Cruyff: Players willing to lose money to sign for FC Barcelona - SPORT

Jordi Cruyff says players are prepared to give up money in order to push through a transfer to FC Barcelona this summer. Barca's sporting advisor says he has been "impacted" by the willingness of certain players to make sacrifices to move to Camp Nou.

Laporta thanks Lewandowski & says Barça waiting for Bayern's reply to bid - SPORT

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has given an update on the Catalan club's pursuit of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski. Firstly, Laporta played down information that was published on Wednesday suggesting Bayern wanted any fee up front because they do not think the Catalan club will still be in business in two years.

Chelsea move for De Jong with Azpilicueta & Alonso's names in talks - SPORT

Frenkie de Jong's future is further away from Barcelona with each passing day. Barça are open to bids and there is interest, with Chelsea joining Manchester United in the race for the midfielder as the two clubs also negotiate for Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso.

Final negoticiations between Barca and Chelsea over Alonso - SPORT

Marcos Alonso will be a Barcelona player. Radio Marca say that the Catalan club and Chelsea are speaking today to find a solution and get the transfer done and that Barcelona want to spend less than 10 million euros on the deal.

Raphinha to skip Leeds pre-season tour to Australia - SPORT

Raphinha will not participate in pre-season with Leeds United. The Brazilian forward will come back to the training ground on July 12, as he played for Brazil in June, while the team head to Australia two days earlier to play three friendlies on the other side of the world.