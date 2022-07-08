Barcelona confirm Pedri’s new squad number

Barcelona confirmed on Friday that teenage midfielder Pedri is the club’s new No. 8.

The news comes as no surprise and sees the 19-year-old take over the squad number from Dani Alves who wore it last season after returning in January.

A new era begins. Pedri 8️⃣. pic.twitter.com/omb0yqDiUi — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 8, 2022

Alves has already said that he thought Pedri should have it and offered the youngster some advice about wearing the famous number at Barcelona.

“I read in an interview that he said he liked the number 8 and I spoke to the people at the club, that next season if he wants it he can take it, if I stay, of course,” he said. “If I leave, he can take it straight away. If he wants it, it’s his, but there is only one mission, we have to defend it well, because this shirt has been worn by great people, very special people, especially for me, like Iniesta or Hristo… they are people who have done a lot for this club. “The numbers have to be defended and respected as they should be, they have a history behind them, for those who have honoured this club.” Source | Mundo Deportivo

Pedri has also previously admitted he likes the number because it was, of course, worn by his idol Andres Iniesta.