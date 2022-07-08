Ousmane Dembele’s agent spotted at Inter

Ousmane Dembele’s agent, Moussa Sissoko, has been spotted at the offices of Serie A side Inter Milan as speculation over the forward’s future continues.

The Frenchman is a free agent after his contract expired at the end of June, although president Joan Laporta has admitted there is an offer on the table for the attacker.

Dembele is yet to agree to the renewal proposal, and it’s not clear if he will, and it’s also not known if he has any other offers to choose from.

Sissoko’s presence in Italy will fuel rumors about a move to the Nerazzurri, although it’s worth noting that the agent does represent other players.

Meanwhile, Barcelona continue to be linked with a move for Brazilian Raphinha who could move to the Camp Nou from Leeds and replace Ousmane Dembele.

There has been speculation previously that Barca thought they could have both Raphinha and Dembele in the squad, but Mundo Deportivo are now reporting the Catalans will have to choose between the two forwards.