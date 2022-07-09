FC Barcelona News: 9 July 2022; Lenglet joins Spurs, Dembele agrees new deal

Clément Lenglet loaned to Tottenham Hotspur | FC Barcelona

Clement Lenglet has been loaned to Tottenham Hotspur until the end of the 2022-23 season. The deal does not include a purchase option.

Pedri is the new Barça number ‘8’ | FC Barcelona

Barcelona midfielder Pedri is the club’s new No. 8. The 19-year-old has taken over the iconic number from Dani Alves in time for the new campaign.

Dembele waiting on Barcelona to finalise new contract until 2024 | Sport

Ousmane Dembele is close to signing a new contract until 2024 at Barcelona. The forward is waiting for the club to have a last look at the deal before sending it to his agent.

Bruno Genesio reveals club doubts over Samuel Umtiti’s physical state | GFFN

Rennes manager Bruno Genesio has admitted he likes Samuel Umtiti but a proposed loan deal could fall through as there are doubts over his physical condition.

Dest to remain at Barça to compete with Azpilicueta at right-back | Sport

Sergino Dest has been linked with a Barcelona exit this summer but will stay at the club and compete with Cesar Azpilicueta for the right-back slot.

More details of Barça’s Trincao deal revealed | Mundo Deportivo

Francisco Trincao is close to a move to Sporting on a five-year deal. The Portuguese side would pay €10 million for 50% of his rights and Barca would keep a repurchase option.

Ronald Koeman: I spoke with Frenkie de Jong and he wants to stay | Sport

Ronald Koeman has said he’s spoken to Frenkie de Jong and knows the midfielder does not want to leave. The Dutchman also thinks Memphis should stay at the Camp Nou.