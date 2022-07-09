IN PICS: Barcelona’s first week of pre-season training

Barcelona began pre-season training on Monday with a host of players getting back to work under Xavi’s command ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Ansu Fati and Pedri were back at it after returning to fitness and will obviously be key to Barcelona’s hopes of success in the new campaign.

This is how @ANSUFATI spends his Friday evenings in the summer pic.twitter.com/UMua3r1kVo — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 8, 2022

Returning loanees Alex Collado, Francisco Trincao, and Miralem Pjanic were also back at the club along with regulars Gerard Pique, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Sergino Dest.

New signing Franck Kessie also joined in and met up with his new team-mates after being officially unveiled at the club on Wednesday.

Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen was also back between the sticks after a summer off.

There will be more reinforcements on Monday when Barcelona’s internationals return after being granted an extra week off due to their commitments in June.

Frenkie de Jong, Memphis Depay, Ronald Araujo and Martin Braithwaite are due back along with Spain internationals Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Eric Garcia, Gavi and Ferran Torres.