IN PICS: Barcelona’s first week of pre-season training

The players are back to work

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
/ new
  • Kessie checks out his new team Photo by Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images
  • Here’s the boss.... Photo by Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images
  • Pierre Emerick Aubameyang looking very different this summer Photo by Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images
  • Alex Collado is back from his Granada loan Photo by Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images
  • New boy Franck Kessie gets to work Photo by Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images
  • Barcelona’s new No. 8 Photo by Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images
  • Sergino Dest is fit again Photo by Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images
  • Francisco Trincao who could be on the move again shortly Photo by Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images
  • Ansuuuuuuu! Photo by Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images
  • Aubameyang and Kessie in action Photo by Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images
  • Time for a break Photo by Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images
  • Miralem Pjanic is back at Barca Photo by Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images
  • Sergi Roberto has a bright new look Photo by Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images
  • Ansu and Pedri share a moment Photo by Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images
  • Nico stops for a chat Photo by Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images
  • Ter Stegen plays with his balls Photo by Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images
  • Sprint! Photo by Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images
  • The boys are back Photo by Adria Puig/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
  • Neto was a surprise arrival at training Photo by Adria Puig/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
  • Huh? Photo by Adria Puig/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
  • Pedri is all smiles Photo by Adria Puig/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Barcelona began pre-season training on Monday with a host of players getting back to work under Xavi’s command ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Ansu Fati and Pedri were back at it after returning to fitness and will obviously be key to Barcelona’s hopes of success in the new campaign.

Returning loanees Alex Collado, Francisco Trincao, and Miralem Pjanic were also back at the club along with regulars Gerard Pique, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Sergino Dest.

New signing Franck Kessie also joined in and met up with his new team-mates after being officially unveiled at the club on Wednesday.

Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen was also back between the sticks after a summer off.

There will be more reinforcements on Monday when Barcelona’s internationals return after being granted an extra week off due to their commitments in June.

Frenkie de Jong, Memphis Depay, Ronald Araujo and Martin Braithwaite are due back along with Spain internationals Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Eric Garcia, Gavi and Ferran Torres.

