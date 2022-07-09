Xavi to try Nico Gonzalez in Busquets’ position in pre-season - report

Xavi is reportedly set to hand Nico Gonzalez a new role in Barcelona’s pre-season and wants the midfielder to play in Sergio Busquets’s position.

The midfielder is thought to be willing to leave on loan as he’s worried about game time next season but Xavi wants him to stay at the Camp Nou.

Diario AS are now reporting that Xavi wants to show his trust in Nico by using him as a pivot in pre-season. The midfielder will apparently start as the defensive pivot in the team’s first friendly against Olot on July 13.

Xavi is also said to be not thinking about signing a replacement for Busquets because “he firmly believes that Nico can be the ideal replacement” when the captain finally calls it a day.

This could be Busquets’s last season at Barcelona. The midfielder’s contract expires in 2023 and there have been whispers he could then head to MLS.

Nico therefore now has the perfect chance to show what we can do, although it’s difficult to see how much he will play in 2022-23 if he does stay.

The report claims Xavi has told Nico he will have lots of opportunities next season, but the youngster will know Busquets barely rested last year and only missed two league games.