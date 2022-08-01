Touring party back in Barcelona - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona are back in the Catalan capital. The Barça touring party are back home after the two week tour of the United States of America. The approximately 7 hour flight from New York brought an end to the preseason tour across the Atlantic.

Three wins and a draw on a tour featuring player debuts - FC Barcelona

As the USA tour draws to an end, FC Barcelona now have one game left prior to the start of the upcoming LaLiga season. Barça played four games in the United States of America, and Xavi Hernández' squad will return to Europe unbeaten with three wins and one draw.

The week ahead in the run up to the Joan Gamper Trophy - FC Barcelona

Anew week of preseason preparations awaits Barça now the tour of the USA has come to an end. The Ciutat Esportiva will provide the base for a week of training sessions with a special date on the horizon - the Joan Gamper Trophy - FC Barcelona's traditional annual celebration on Sunday 7 August.

Angelino appears as a new option for Barça at left-back - SPORT

Barcelona are still looking for a back-up left back for Jordi Alba. The priority is Marcos Alonso but Chelsea have not agreed on a deal with Barca yet.

Man United preparing a huge offer to try and convince Frenkie de Jong - SPORT

Manchester United are willing to make a big effort to sign Frenkie de Jong. The Dutchman dos not want to play there, in the Europa league, but United keep pressing because coach Erik ten Hag wants them to sign him. They’ve never hidden he’s their top objective. And they will sit down with De Jong’s people to try and convince them.

Chelsea wake up and tell Barça they will move for Frenkie de Jong - SPORT

Key days are coming in Frenkie de Jong and Barcelona’s future. Xavi has made it clear that he is not certain the midfielder will bee there for this new season. And Chelsea have woken up and confirmed they will move for De Jong and that they will present an immediate offer. The arrival of the London club could convince the player, with the ball in his court.

Barcelona thinking about selling Sergino Dest if Azpilicueta comes - SPORT

Barcelona are trying to sign Cesar Azpilicueta and it could happen this week. The Blaugrana are sure that he will come and the debate is open again over Sergino Dest’s future. He would lose his spot in the team and could be sold if an interesting offer arrives. And it looks like they will.

Barcelona are pressuring Memphis to go to Juventus - SPORT

Memphis Depay’s future will be decided next week in Barcelona. The club want him to leave, despite his good form in pre-season, because they are betting on other attacking options and would like him to go to Juventus.

Martin Braithwaite has a big money offer from Saudi Arabia to consider - SPORT

Martin Braithwaite’s hours are ticking down at Barcelona. The club and player are close to an agreement to rescind his contract and let him go for free. The club wanted to sell him but relations between the two parties are tense and this break seems more likely.