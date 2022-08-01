Barcelona president Joan Laporta announces sale of 25% of Barça Studios

During the official presentation of Jules Koundé on Monday, Barcelona president Joan Laporta announced the activation of the third “economic lever” with the sale of 25 percent of Barça Studios to Socios.com for 100 million euros.

Barça Studios is the club’s platform to create and distribute video and audio content, and they can sell up to 49% as approved by club members back in June. Barça have only sold 25% today, meaning they can still deal a further 24% in the future if needed.

Laporta explained that the share of Barça Studios that is now fully controlled by Socios.com includes the newly launched NFTs, the club’s Fan Tokens and their Metaverse presence. Socios.com specializes in football cryptocurrency and already commercialize Barça’s Fan Tokens.

The club have one more financial “lever” they can activate with the sale of 49% of Barça Licensing and Merchandising (BLM), but that is not expected to be done in the short term unless the club receives an offer they can’t refuse.

Laporta also said during the announcement he’s optimistc that the sale of Barça Studios will allow the club to register the new summer signings “without any issues”.