Barcelona’s Memphis Depay discussing two-year deal with Juventus - report

The Dutchman could leave on a free

By Gill Clark
FC Barcelona v Pumas UNAM - Joan Gamper Trophy Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Memphis Depay could be on his way out of Barcelona before the start of the new La Liga season this weekend.

There’s growing speculation that Memphis will move after accepting he is now surplus to requirements following the arrival of Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski.

Relevo are reporting Memphis is hoping he can move before the weekend on a free transfer and has a two-year deal from the Turin giants on the table.

Fabrizio Romano also reckons that Juve are favorites to sign the Dutchman.

There still seems some work to do before Memphis goes, particularly as it was reported earlier this summer that Barca wanted around €20 million for the forward.

Yet it now seems that Memphis could end up leaving for free, with Barca desperate to trim the wage bill to help register their new signings in time for the weekend.

Memphis only arrived last summer on a free and ended the campaign as the team’s joint top scorer, along with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, on 13 goals.

