Barcelona’s Memphis Depay discussing two-year deal with Juventus - report

Memphis Depay could be on his way out of Barcelona before the start of the new La Liga season this weekend.

There’s growing speculation that Memphis will move after accepting he is now surplus to requirements following the arrival of Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski.

Relevo are reporting Memphis is hoping he can move before the weekend on a free transfer and has a two-year deal from the Turin giants on the table.

Fabrizio Romano also reckons that Juve are favorites to sign the Dutchman.

Memphis Depay deal. Tottenham are not interested, been told there are no talks as things stand - Juventus are the favourites to sign Depay #THFC



There still seems some work to do before Memphis goes, particularly as it was reported earlier this summer that Barca wanted around €20 million for the forward.

Yet it now seems that Memphis could end up leaving for free, with Barca desperate to trim the wage bill to help register their new signings in time for the weekend.

Memphis only arrived last summer on a free and ended the campaign as the team’s joint top scorer, along with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, on 13 goals.