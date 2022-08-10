Barcelona’s Alex Collado wanted by three clubs - report

Barcelona’s ‘Operation Exit’ appears to be continuing apace with Alex Collado looking like another player set to leave this summer.

Xavi has apparently told Collado he won’t play much next season and the 23-year-old has decided he wants to find a club where he can feature regularly.

Diario Sport are reporting there are a few options on the table. Olympiacos, Girona, and Celtic are all thought to be keen on bringing in the midfielder on loan.

It had been thought earlier this summer that Xavi wanted to give Collado a chance in 2022-23 but a summer of big spending appears to have put an end to that.

Collado has featured in pre-season but hasn’t been given too many minutes which is likely to have helped convince him a move would be in his best interests.

The youngster already missed the start of last season, because he was not registered, before moving to Granada on loan in the second half of the campaign.

Barca have already waved goodbye to La Masia graduates Oscar Mingueza and Riqui Puig in the last week or so and it seems Nico Gonzalez and Collado will be the next to go.