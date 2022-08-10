New jersey numbers for Ferran Torres and Aubameyang - FC Barcelona

Ferran Torres and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's jersey numbers for the 2022/23 season have been confirmed. The Spanish winger will wear the number 11, vacated by Adama Traoré, and the Gabon striker will have the number 17, worn by Luuk De Jong last season.

Possible solutions for Barça regarding Sergio Busquets - SPORT

FC Barcelona need to raise more funds to have the five new signings and the two renewed players registered in time on Saturday. The sale of 24.5% of Barça Studios to GDA Luma for €100 million was a step towards that goal.

The Frenkie de Jong- Manchester United soap opera comes to an end - SPORT

Manchester United are at the wrong end of this transfer window and will have to settle for the plan B of the big-name signings they wanted a few months ago. Frenkie de Jong was always the number one target for Ten Hag, but the player's adamant stance has forced the 'Red Devils' to find an alternative.

Barça assume it will cost them money to facilitate the exits of Braithwaite and Umtiti - SPORT

Barça are not having much luck with getting players out of the club. The high salaries of the players has created complications and the club has had to release players like Neto, Riqui Puig and Mingueza for free. In these cases, the professionals accepted the letter of freedom offered, much unlike Samuel Umtiti and Martin Braithwaite.

The likely candidates for the unassigned Barça jersey numbers - SPORT

FC Barcelona's players took the field at Camp Nou for the Joan Gamper Trophy without all the numbers officially distributed. They wore numbers but without the names on their backs.

The three possible destinations for Álex Collado - SPORT

Álex Collado will be going out on loan, as Xavi has informed him that he will not have much game time at Barça. The arrival of Kessié, the promotion of Pedri and Gavi, the likely signing of Bernardo Silva and the continuity of De Jong have all made his chances difficult.

Jordi Cruyff renews his contract as sporting director of FC Barcelona! - SPORT

According to SPORT, Jordi Cruyff has extended his contract with FC Barcelona for another year. The club began to discuss his continuity at the end of last season and the agreement is now on paper. As per his preference, he has committed to one more year. The club would have liked to sign him for more, but they respect his decision.

FC Barcelona have activated the fourth lever - SPORT

FC Barcelona continue their struggle to solve financial difficulties. After activating three levers, the club has now activated a fourth one, the sale of 24.5% of Barça Studios to the GDA Luma fund for 100 million euros.