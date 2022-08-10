Chelsea continue pushing for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - report

Rumors continue to suggest that Chelsea FC are pushing to sign FC Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Their manager, Thomas Tuchel, is said to be insisting to the London club’s owner, Todd Boehly, that the Gabonese would be an essential piece of the puzzle for Chelsea.

The Blues have recently let Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku leave, Kai Havertz has been moonlighting as the team’s striker despite being thought of as an attacking midfielder in the past. Chelsea do have the young Armando Broja and Michy Batshuayi as strikers in the squad currently, but one or both of them could be shipped out before the end of the transfer window.

Aubameyang settled in well since arriving to Catalonia from Arsenal FC, but he’s unlikely to feature as heavily now that Barcelona have captured Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich.

Rumors suggest he’s happy at the Camp Nou, but he could be tempted by promises of a bigger role at Chelsea. Part of the issue is the incentive-based nature of Auba’s contract. There are clauses that are only triggered if he plays a certain amount of minutes or scores a certain amount of goals, and that seems unlikely if Lewandowski features so heavily.

With the arrival of the Pole, Barcelona has been trying to move one of their main strikers from last season on. All signs pointed to hoping Memphis Depay would leave, but an exit so far has not come to pass despite interest from Juventus.

Despite the supposed interest from Chelsea, the Blues have yet to make an official bid for Auba.